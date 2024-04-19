Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Infosys has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 7.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Infosys by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. UBS Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

