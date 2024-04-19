Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,631,000 after buying an additional 132,922 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,267,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $81.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.