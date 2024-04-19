TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after acquiring an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $73.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $1,047,976.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,081,569 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.