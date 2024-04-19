Atomera (ATOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter.

Atomera Price Performance

Atomera stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.26. Atomera has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atomera

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atomera

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,518 shares of company stock worth $110,687. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 103.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 194.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 150.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atomera Company Profile



Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Further Reading

