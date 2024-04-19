Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $738.75 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $738.75 million and approximately $22.25 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,622 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

