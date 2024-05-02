Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 359 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,482 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $56,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,767 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,108 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $93.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

