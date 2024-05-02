Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.71 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $231.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

