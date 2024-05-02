Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 391,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,270 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.47 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.