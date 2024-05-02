Heritage Wealth Management LLC Invests $754,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $393.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $389.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

