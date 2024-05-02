LGT Group Foundation Grows Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,373 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Comcast were worth $38,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 15,449 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Comcast Trading Up 0.1 %

CMCSA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $38.24. 3,936,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,652,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.