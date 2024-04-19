Ladder Capital (LADR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ladder Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LADR stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

