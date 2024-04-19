Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 285,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Embraer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,065,000 after purchasing an additional 46,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 69.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

