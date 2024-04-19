Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.75.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Shares of ERJ stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Embraer has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
