NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,160.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $940.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $846.71 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $843.90 and a 200 day moving average of $620.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the first quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

