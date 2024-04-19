Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.83.

LUNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,371,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,420.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,121.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,121,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,371,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $475,690. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 609.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,066,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,347,000 after purchasing an additional 42,606 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 140,119 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUNG opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $289.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.60. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

