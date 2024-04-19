Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

OSCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.44 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

