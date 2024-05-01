Norden Group LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Norden Group LLC cut its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

