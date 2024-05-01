Norden Group LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Norden Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,098 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.08.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

