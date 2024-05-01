Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 58 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after acquiring an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $38,275,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 484,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,294.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total value of $573,170.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.11 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.34.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

