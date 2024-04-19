PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells $74,828.82 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.82 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.92.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

PriceSmart Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

