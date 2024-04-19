Raphael Lamm Acquires 36,696 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF – Get Free Report) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 36,696 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$107,629.37 ($69,438.30).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Raphael Lamm purchased 16,545 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.93 ($1.89) per share, with a total value of A$48,543.03 ($31,318.08).

On Monday, March 4th, Raphael Lamm purchased 354,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.82 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of A$998,634.00 ($644,280.00).

On Friday, February 2nd, Raphael Lamm sold 515,485 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.90 ($1.87), for a total transaction of A$1,493,875.53 ($963,790.66).

L1 Long Short Fund Price Performance

L1 Long Short Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from L1 Long Short Fund’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, March 17th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

L1 Long Short Fund Company Profile

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.