Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC opened at $179.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.84 and a twelve month high of $187.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.01.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

