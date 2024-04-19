CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $237.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.15. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.65 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.