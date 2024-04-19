Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EAT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of EAT opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. Brinker International has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $51.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 64,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Brinker International by 3,611.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

