Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.83. Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 53.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $335.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Hughes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 33.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.6% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Howard Hughes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

