Cannell & Co. Acquires 66,205 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cannell & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 576.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,205 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.55. 672,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,401. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $133.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.04 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XYL

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.