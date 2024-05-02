Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,427 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.41. The company had a trading volume of 872,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average of $172.81. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

