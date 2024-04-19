Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Buy Rating for Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $204.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $178.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.22.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.3 %

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $163.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.73. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $82.09 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,049.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $42.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock worth $6,535,591 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 413.1% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Further Reading

