Naviter Wealth LLC Takes $83,000 Position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MITT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $163.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MITT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

