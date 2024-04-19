Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.30.

LNG stock opened at $160.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 449.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 150,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 123,105 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

