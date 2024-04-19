The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

GE Vernova stock opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

