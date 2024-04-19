Piper Sandler Trims Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Target Price to $30.00

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.4 %

GNTY stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $28.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guaranty Bancshares

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 166,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1,436.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 164,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 153,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.