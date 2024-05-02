Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 33,350,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,618,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,248,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,540 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,574,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 193.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,083,000 after buying an additional 842,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

