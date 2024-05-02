LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $80.00

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LIVN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.51. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $42.75 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 195.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that LivaNova will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,064,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 96.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 916,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,471,000 after acquiring an additional 449,136 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,785,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after acquiring an additional 395,940 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 31.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 879,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 208,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $8,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

