Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.65-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.2-5.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion. Sealed Air also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.60-0.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

