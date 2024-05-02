Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.58.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.48.

KIM stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $172,643.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,630.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

