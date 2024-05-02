Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Civeo Co. Lowered by Sidoti Csr (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Civeo in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Civeo’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Civeo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CVEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Civeo from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market cap of $352.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Civeo has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Civeo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $123,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVEO. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 3.2% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Civeo by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

