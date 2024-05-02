Short Interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Expands By 6.6%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 7,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 65.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 9,646 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

