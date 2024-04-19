NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NH opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NantHealth by 117.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

