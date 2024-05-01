Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

