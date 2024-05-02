PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $174.96 on Thursday. PTC has a 12-month low of $124.42 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in PTC by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in PTC by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

