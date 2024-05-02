Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,590,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607,000.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
