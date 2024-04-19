Analysts Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $4.31

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
NYSE AMBP opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
