Analysts Set Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) PT at $4.31

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,464,105 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,582,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMBP opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

See Also

