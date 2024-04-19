WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $14.00 Average PT from Analysts

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WKME

WalkMe Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WKME opened at $7.99 on Friday. WalkMe has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WalkMe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in WalkMe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after buying an additional 272,756 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.