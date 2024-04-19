Analysts Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $15.86

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $4,323,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 30.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 370,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,720 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers (HCPs), and patients. Its products and applications include Evidence-Based Physician Engagement solution to assist HCPs in identifying patients who may be qualified for specific therapies, raise awareness of patient access pathways, and identify early indicators of non-adherence among patient populations; and Point of Care Banner messaging solution to deliver a variety of awareness and messaging within the clinical workflow.

