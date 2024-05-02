Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 570,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.53. 33,720,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,806,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

