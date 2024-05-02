PYA Waltman Capital LLC Purchases 812 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.9% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,646. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.16. The stock has a market cap of $240.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

