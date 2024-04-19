Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price at $15.20

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $3,429,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 40.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 210,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 131,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $12.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

