Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Target Price at $48.50

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GMAB shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.34.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

