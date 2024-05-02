Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,654,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,505,000 after buying an additional 75,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,540,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,543,000 after buying an additional 124,851 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATY opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

