Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Short Interest Up 6.3% in April

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 383,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CATY
Institutional Trading of Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CATY opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $45.72.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cathay General Bancorp
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kraft Heinz: Serving Up A Tasty Dip for Investors to Snack On
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Yum! Brands: Can Digital Strength Offset Same-Store Declines?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Wall Street Believes in First Solar Stock’s Bull Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.