Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Lowered to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEM. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Newmont Trading Down 0.1 %

NEM opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

